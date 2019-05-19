Steve Clarke: I’m sorry I didn’t win Kilmarnock a trophy

Steve Clarke has hinted at his exit from Kilmarnock after apologising to fans for not winning a trophy during his time in charge of the Rugby Park club.

Rumours have intensified over recent days that Clarke will soon be announced as the new Scotland boss, and his speech at the end of Kilmarnock’s final game of the season did little to quell those suspicions.

Victory over Rangers confirmed Kilmarnock’s third place finish, guaranteeing them a Europa League spot for next season.

Speaking to supporters on the pitch after the match, Clarke said: “The pressure was on - we wanted to do it on our pitch.

“When I came here we had a disconnect between the support, the board and the players and I said together we are stronger.

“In my time at Kilmarnock, I’m sorry I didn’t win you a trophy but I stand here in front of three stands of Kilmarnock supporters - that is my trophy.”

Clarke arrived at Rugby Park in October 2017 and guided the side from the relegation places to a fifth place finish. In finishing third this term, they have broken the club record points tally they set in 2017-18.

If Clarke takes over from Scotland, he will replace Alex McLeish, who was let go following a disappointing start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.