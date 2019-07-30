Stephen McGinn insists St Mirren will not press panic button

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn insists there is no cause for alarm at the Paisley club despite their wretched Betfred Cup performances.

New manager Jim Goodwin saw his team crash out of the tournament as they could only finish third in a group in which they lost on penalties to Lowland League champions East Kilbride and their only win came against Edinburgh City of League 2.

But ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener against Hibernian at Easter Road, McGinn remains confident Goodwin will get it right as he pursues new faces before the transfer window closes next month.

“Obviously, off the back of the Betfred Cup campaign, the mood is frustrated,” said the 30-year-old midfielder. “Beforehand, you are looking to top the group, never mind not qualify. But we’re well aware the manager is looking to bring players in and strengthen the team, so it’s about not panicking too much as we haven’t played a league game yet.

“The way we finished last season, we played well into May with the relegation play-off, and the previous manager [Oran Kearney] left the week before the season started, so the new manager didn’t meet us until we were in Spain.

“We knew it was going to be a bit topsy-turvy. Of course, we have players in the dressing room who should still be looking to win the Betfred games we had, without being disrespectful to the opposition.

“But the manager is just in the door and there’s no major panic because he’s looking to add quality. I’ve been in clubs before where players have just been added because positions are needing filled, but it’s not like that.

“We work with the manager every day and we can see we are going in the right direction. I promise you, there is no panic within the dressing room. We are happy that he isn’t just adding players for the sake of it.

“The panic from the fans will come from the fact that we have played three teams from divisions below us and needed a penalty to beat Edinburgh City, so the pressure comes from results, but we feel we are going in the right direction.

“He’s a modern manager and really enthusiastic. We’re going to be well organised and there is good discipline about the place. We really trust him to bring in the right players to make us competitive.”