Stephen Halliday: Better late than never for St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin

The only surprise about Jim Goodwin’s appointment as St Mirren manager is that it didn’t happen 12 months earlier.

The club’s former captain, below, has appeared the ideal fit for the job ever since guiding part-time Alloa into the Scottish Championship in his first full season in management.

Saints’ decision to appoint Alan Stubbs last summer backfired badly and, while Oran Kearney went on to keep them in the top flight, the Paisley fans will surely embrace Goodwin’s return to the club with enthusiasm and optimism.

Despite the thrilling and dramatic nature of their Premiership play-off final victory over Dundee United last month, St Mirren’s flirtation with another relegation was too close for comfort.

In Goodwin, they have an upwardly mobile manager who should be able to ensure they are not looking anxiously over their shoulders again in the new season.