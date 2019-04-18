Stephane Omeonga wants to be cream of the crop at Hibs

Hibs midfielder Stephane Omeonga credits Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata with helping him to look good on the pitch by recommending a good hairdresser.

On-loan Genoa playmaker Omeonga, pictured, came up against his fellow Belgian for the first time in last month’s Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic at Easter Road. Rather than discuss football after the game, centre-half Boyata passed on details of a barber.

Due to lock horns again in Sunday’s televised clash at Easter Road, Omeonga said: “I knew Dedryck Boyata and Oliver Ntcham from my time in Italy but I didn’t speak to either before coming here.

“I actually spoke to Dedryck after the Celtic game and he gave me the address of a hairdresser but that’s all the advice I got.”

Omeonga has become an integral part of new head coach Paul Heckingbottom’s side after being named on the bench for the first three games following the Englishman’s arrival.

The 23-year-old is hoping the former Leeds United and Barnsley manager can help him realise his full potential. He added: “Since the manager has come in he has been very kind to me. On his first day I knew I wasn’t in the squad for the weekend but he spoke to me about it.

“He told me he could see I was doing well in training, it wasn’t going unnoticed and he believed in me. It was great that the manager did that and it spoke volumes about him.

“Coming to Scotland opens up a new market and if I do well here it could be the start of something big.

“As a footballer and as a man I think every experience teaches you something new, and I feel that I will grow up as a man and as a player here.”