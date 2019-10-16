Stenhousemuir find out Challenge Cup opponents

Stenhousemuir will play Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup after the draw was made on Wednesday.

The Championship side beat Connah’s Quay Nomads in the previous round and are managed by former Falkirk boss Ian McCall.

The Warriors have knocked out Welsh champions TNS and Irish side Waterford to progress to the last eight, with Mark McGuigan scoring a last-minute winner in the televised BBC Alba clash last Friday.

The game will be played on the weekend of November 16.

Stenny boss Davie Irons told the Falkirk Herald: “If ever there’s a way to win a game of football that was it.

“It was a great atmosphere over a 1000 there at the game, credit to the club and the community for getting behind the team.

“Great seeing young kids coming along. I’ve just got the easy bit of picking the team you don’t see all the hard work behind the scenes.

“I’m delighted for them and hopefully we get a bit more publicity.

“It’s massive to get a home tie. We’re really looking forward to the game but first we need to think about Penicuik in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.”

The Warriors have won the Challenge Cup once back in 1995 when they beat Dundee United on penalties.

Full draw: Inverness CT v Clyde

Raith Rovers v Elgin City

Solihull Moors/Rangers Colts v Wrexham

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle