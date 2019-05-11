Stenhousemuir 1 - 2 Annan: Warriors relegated as Annan prepare for final

Annan Athletic sent Stenhousemuir back to League Two with a disciplined display at Ochilview.

Annan were out of the traps quickly in an attempt to kill off the tie. Chris Johnston hit the inside of the post early on and it was no surprise when they moved ahead after ten minutes.

Stenhousemuir’s marking was suspect at Johnston’s corner kick and Kyle Bradley swept the ball high into the net.

Graeme Smith was the busier goalkeeper in the first half, keeping out a David Wilson shot from outside the area and then doing well to deny Aidan Smith as Annan continued to press.

David Marsh gave Stenhousemuir some hope eight minutes from the break when he equalised with a decisive finish after Cameron Breadner had broken clear.

Stenhousemuir valiantly pressed for another but ultimately fell short, and it was left to Steven Swinglehurst to take the tie out of their reach when he headed home from close range with 17 minutes left from Johnston’s corner.

The goal took the heart out of Stenhousemuir, who accepted the inevitable after one season in League One.