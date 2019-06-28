St Mirren appoint cup-winning captain Jim Goodwin to replace Oran Kearney

St Mirren have confirmed the appointment of Jim Goodwin as the club's new manager.

The 37-year-old arrives from Alloa Athletic, signing a three-year deal.

Goodwin, who takes over from the departed Oran Kearney, is a Buddies legend having played more than 180 times for the club, captained the side to League Cup success in 2013 and was later inducted into the St Mirren hall of fame.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been offered the job as manager of this great club," he told the club's official website.

"I had three wonderful seasons at Alloa and loved every minute of it, but the opportunity to come back to the place where I had my most memorable spell as a player was too good to turn down.

"This is a very proud moment for me and one I will never take for granted. I'm looking forward to meeting the staff and players next week, and genuinely can't wait to get started."

Goodwin took over Alloa in October 2016 and led the Wasps into the Championship where he unexpectedly kept them last season with a eight-place finish.

He is joined by his assistant Lee Sharp.

Gordon Scott, St MIrren chairman, said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jim back to St Mirren.

"He was a firm fans favourite as a player here and I know he will receive terrific backing from our support as our new manager.

"I would like to thank Alloa Athletic for their co-operation in allowing us the opportunity to speak with Jim."

Kearney, who kept the side in via the playoffs having taken over from Alan Stubbs, departed earlier in the week following a protracted affair.

Goodwin has a significant recruitment drive to undertake with just 15 first-team players.