St Mirren 3-3 Livingston: Doubles for Jon Obika and Aymen Souda

Livingston manager Gary Holt refused to criticise his players after they surrendered a two-goal lead against St Mirren.

After Aymen Souda’s second goal of the game handed Livi a 3-1 lead, Jon Obika’s double salvaged a deserved point for the Saints.

Holt’s decision to introduce captain Alan Lithgow and revert to a familiar back three failed to provide defensive stability but he conceded it was difficult to defend in terrible conditions.

He said: “It’s a point gained in conditions which could have got the game stopped. It was brutal and it had a hand in the goals for both teams as the ball was swirling in the wind.

“We should have defended better but sometimes you just have to accept that conditions were terrible.

“We could have played the percentages better in the second half but they’re scrapping for their lives, like us. I came here last year in similar conditions, maybe even worse, and didn’t get anything because of a last-minute winner so I’ll take the point. We are four games unbeaten and we move on.”

Livingston took an early lead courtesy of a majestic finish from the talented Souda. He robbed Ryan Flynn before curling a stunning effort beyond Vaclav Hladky into the bottom corner.

Junior Morias equalised for the hosts in the 33rd minute before Jon Guthrie headed Livi back in front on the stroke of half-time and Souda added a second.

Obika was the star of the show for the Buddies, assisting Morias’ goal before firing in a double in the second half and he drew praise from manager Jim Goodwin.

“I’m delighted for the big man because he dropped his man for their second goal so he owed us that,” Goodwin said. “He’s in the right area for his first goal and for the equaliser, Jon gets a hit on it after Tony Andreu [had] done well.

“I’m pleased for him and Junior because question marks were asked of our strikers early in the season and rightly so.

“We knew the quality they both possessed, I had every confidence the goals would come and I’m delighted the goals are coming.”