St Johnstone player left ineligible, St Mirren still without talisman - team news and plus Scotsman prediction

St Johnstone's Liam Craig with Scott Tanser during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and St Johnstone at SMISA Stadium, on August 29, 2021.

Murray Davidson is back to fitness while Lars Dendoncker is available to return to the squad after a groin problem. Shaun Rooney and David Wotherspoon could return after recent injuries but James Brown is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

St Mirren will assess defender Matt Millar's calf problem, while boss Jim Goodwin does not expect Jamie McGrath (hip) and Ethan Erhahon (hamstring) to make it for the weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season: St Johnstone 1 St Mirren 0, St Mirren 3 St Johnstone 2, St Johnstone 1 St Mirren 0

Last five league matches: St Johnstone W L L D W; St Mirren W W L D L

Top scorers: Ali Crawford, Stevie May, Christopher Kane and Michael O'Halloran (St Johnstone) 2; Eamonn Brophy (St Mirren) 5

Match odds: H 5-4 D 21-10 A 12-5

Referee: Greg Aitken (Scotland)