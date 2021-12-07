St Johnstone on alert for for manager approach bid as English Championship boss loses job

St Johnstone are braced for interest in manager Callum Davidson.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021
The double-winning boss is understood to be among the shortlist of preferred managerial candidates for at one of his former clubs - Preston North End.

Former Hamilton coach Frankie McAvoy left Deepdale on Monday night and Davidson was immediately installed as second favourite to replace him on bookmakers’ markets.

McAvoy had succeeded another Scot, Alex Neil, but after a strong start to the season, recent form has left a lot to be desired.

That has led to the latest vacancy and though the Scottish Cup and League Cup-winning boss figures highly amongst supporters as a former captain, the favourite to land the job is Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe.

Saints will be reluctant to lose their manager after a silver-laden and historic season - his first since replacing Tommy Wright.

Davidson took the Perth club into Europe this season but, sitting tenth with 14 points from 15 games, their campaign has yet to really get going.

