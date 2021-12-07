St Johnstone in Callum Davidson reprieve as Preston 'set to appoint' new boss

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The double-cup winning boss was understood to be among the shortlist of preferred managerial candidates at one of his former clubs after former Hamilton coach Frankie McAvoy left Deepdale on Monday night.

Davidson was immediately installed as second favourite to replace him on bookmakers’ markets, however, while the Scottish Cup and League Cup winner figures highly among Preston supporters as a former captain, he is not believed to be the club’s number one candidate.

According to talkSPORT, Preston are set to appoint Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe as their new manager.

Plymouth are high-flying in League One and are currently fourth in the table, but went on a long, 17-game unbeaten run this season before losing to Charlton last month.

Preston, meanwhile, are 18th in the Championship and sit nine points above the relegation zone.

Saints will be relieved to hold on to their manager after a silver-laden and historic first season in charge since replacing Tommy Wright.

Davidson took the Perth club into Europe this season but, sitting tenth with 14 points from 15 games, their campaign has yet to really get going.