St Johnstone in a better place to face Rangers says Callum Booth

R angers will meet a different challenge when they face St Johnstone for the second time this season, says Saints defender Callum Booth.

Saints were in the midst of a terrible start to the season when the visitors won 4-0 at McDiarmid Park in September and they ended the weekend bottom of the table. However, boss Tommy Wright has hauled them back up to eighth place, one point behind Kilmarnock with a game in hand over the Ayrshire side and Botth confirmed: “Yes there is definitely a different feel about it since the last time we played Rangers here. The confidence is a lot higher and confidence is massive in football.

“We are playing really well and we feel we have a really good chance. It is going to be a tough game but we are in really good spirits but we need to keep doing the things that made us do well over the last couple of weeks.”

He added: “It is a happier place around the training ground. The staff are happier, the players are happier everyone at the club is a bit happier.”