St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright returns to his roots

St Johnstone recovered from a shaky start to secure a 4-2 win over manager Tommy Wright’s first club Linfield at Windsor Park in Belfast, writes Craig P Stewart.

The Saints fell behind after just two minutes when keeper Zander Clark miscued a pass, Shane Lavery turning the ball into an empty net.

The Perth side were awarded a penalty three minutes later after Danny Swanson was fouled but the spot-kick from a trialist striker was saved.

Swanson grabbed an equaliser on 19 minutes, darting past two defenders and guiding a shot high into the net. The remaining goals all came in the final 20 minutes. Callum Hendry headed St Johnstone in front and youngster Ali McCann drilled in from 19 yards to double his side’s lead on 79 minutes. Lorcan Forde pulled one back for Linfield but Saints captain Jason Kerr bulleted home a header to make sure of the win.

Motherwell enjoyed a 3-0 win at Blackwell Meadows over hosts Darlington.

Devante Cole forced a fine early save from Darlington keeper Chris Elliott, the Quakers giving Motherwell a fright when Jarrett Rivers hit the ball just over from 30 yards. Motherwell got their noses in front four minutes from the break when Christopher Long turned the ball home after a Declan Gallagher header had been cleared off the line then in added time a 25-yard Liam Donnelly strike made it 2-0.

Motherwell keeper Mark Gillespie blocked a second-half effort from Harry Stansfield before Jamie Semple ended the scoring when he crashed in a free kick from 20 yards.

Dumbarton defeated Dundee United 3-2 at the C&G Systems Stadium, all three of their goals coming from triallists – of which they fielded eight over the match.

The home side took the lead on 51 minutes, with new United signing Lawrence Shankland opening his goal-scoring account with the equaliser seven minutes later.

Dumbarton edged in front again but a penalty from Louis Appere restored parity with 13 minutes left.

The Sons scored the winner when a trialist stole the ball from Mark Reynolds and ran through to score.

Former St Mirren manager Oran Kearney made a winning return to Scotland with his Coleraine side winning 1-0 at Stranraer.

Kearney, left, who returned to the Bannsiders on Thursday after parting with the Paisley side after less than a year in charge last month, saw his side earn the win midway through the first half when Jamie Glackin ignored Stranraer appeals for offside and tapped in. The Blues were awarded a penalty with just two minutes left but Adam Cummins blasted over from 12 yards.

Forfar enjoyed a 1-0 success over Morton at Station Park with Jordan Kirkpatrick notching the only goal after 14 minutes in what was the Greenock side’s first outing under manager David Hopkirk.

Airdrie defeated visitors Cowdenbeath 3-0, the goals coming from Dean Hawkshaw, Dale Carrick and Cameron Russell.

Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers saw off Montrose 2-1 at the Balmoral Stadium, an Andrew Steeves goal not enough to cancel out Martin Scott’s double.