Police clashed with supporters outside Hampden

An investigation has been launched following an incident involving a St Johnstone employee that took place before the match against Rangers at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The two clubs met in a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie at the national stadium in Glasgow - Rangers' temporary home while delayed stadium works are carried out across the city at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers claimed a 2-0 victory to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland.

The fixture took place following pre-match scuffles outside the ground where a female St Johnstone supporter liaison officer was allegedly knocked to the ground.

Video footage of the incident - which shows police officers clashing with a group of unruly supporters on the stadium concourse - has been shared widely on social media.

St Johnstone have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are working with Rangers, Police Scotland and the Scottish football authorities to look into the matter.

A St Johnstone statement read: "We are aware of an incident involving one of our club employees prior to today’s Premier Sports Cup match against Rangers at Hampden Park.