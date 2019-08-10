St Johnstone 2 - 2 Livingston: Zander Clark rescues point with late penalty save

Zander Clark saved a late penalty from Livingston's Lyndon Dykes
Zander Clark saved a late penalty from Livingston's Lyndon Dykes
Share this article
0
Have your say

St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark saved a last minute penalty from Lyndon Dykes to rescue a point for the home side, who had already recovered from 2-0 down.

Full match report to follow...