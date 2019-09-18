St Andrews Colts 0-1 Lochgelly Utd

Have your say

St Andrews Colts hosted league leaders Lochgelly Utd and were unlucky not to take something from the game.

Windy conditions were difficult for both teams but didn’t stop a very competitive game unfolding.

Lochgelly were a vastly experienced side and put in a very workmanlike performance but a dubious penalty separated the teams in the end.

After 15 minutes a through ball was latched onto by the Lochgelly number 9, and, as stand in keeper Gorgon came out to tighten the angle, the striker touched the ball wide and fell to ground - after no apparent contact by Gorgon.

The referee pointed to the spot.

Co Manager Riki Smith said: “We didn’t create a lot of chances but the work rate and the effort was great to see.

“The Colts defended well from front to back and a draw would have been a fair result.

“With a big squad to pick from the Colts were almost at full strength with only a couple out with injuries.

“If we have the same work rate and commitment from the guys this Saturday we should take something from the game.”

Molly Malones MoM: Scott Mcfadgen. On Saturday Colts travel to Falkland.

Colts: Gorgon, Peattie, Smith (Todd 60), McFadgen, Millar, Mclearen, Gorgon (Duncan 55), Harrison, (Aston70), Mackie, Todd (Reid 80), Woolhead.