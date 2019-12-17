St Andrews Ams 4-1 Falkland

There was a local derby for St Andrews Amateurs at the weekend when they met rivals Falkland.

It was an afternoon to remember for the local amateur side who were well on top throughout the game and cruised to a comfortable victory.

The amateurs came out the traps flying and started the game really well.

Riki Smith came close to opening the scoring when he had a sight of goal only to be denied by the Falkland goalkeeper.

St Andrews didn’t have to wait too much longer to break the deadlock, though.

Good play down the right from James Peattie saw him releasing Liam Todd who was brought down in the box.

Smith stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way.

Another few chances came and went with Joe Roberts, Kris Ireland and Smith all having efforts saved by the overworked Falkland keeper.

Falkland got back in the game against the run of play after a mix up at the back allowed their striker to slot into an empty net.

Falkland improved after the break, clearly lifted by the equaliser.

They had a chance to pull ahead when they again found themselves clear on goal only to be denied by Owen McManus who saved low to his left.

St Andrews managed to heed the warning, though, and came storming back when Smith picked the ball up 20 yards out and found the net.

Tom Rough came on for his first appearance in the league and made an immediate impact, slotting in under the keeper after a great pass from Scott Thaw . Rough completed the scoring.

St Andrews Ams: McManus, Scott, Reid (Gorgon 60), McLearn, Peattie (Mackie30), Roberts (Rough60), Thaw, McManus, Todd, Smith (Martin80), Ireland.

Shawarma House St Andrews MoM was Owen McManus.