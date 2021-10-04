Sporting Spartans applauded after scoring 'phantom goal' and follow-up gesture to Gretna 2008

Spartans boss Dougie Samuel. Picture: Michael Gillen

Dougie Samuel’s side moved third in the table with a 4-1 win – however Jack Newman sacrificed a clean sheet in an act of sportsmanship following a controversial 'phantom’ opener scored by Blair Henderson.

Gretna were granted free passage to Newman’s goal in the 31st minute after Spartans had been awarded the first of the match - despite pictures showing the ball had gone out of play.

Henderson header crossed the by-line and struck the wheel of the portable goals before bouncing back into play, and the follow-up was rifled into the net by the former Edinburgh City striker. The officials though, missed the ricochet and believed the ball had stayed in play via the goalpost and awarded the goal.

After reviewing the incident – and picture proof the goal should not have stood – Samuel and his coaching staff agreed the goal difference should be restored by allowing an equaliser to be scored unopposed.

While controversial, the incident didn’t have a material outcome on the match result at Raydale Park, but it has brought praise from around the football community for the Edinburgh side’s sporting behaviour.

Gretna's neighbours Annan Athletic tweeted: “Take a bow SpartansFC” while @DaveScott1977 added: “Absolutely outstanding from @Spartansfc after officials got decision on first goal wrong - the management team checked footage and five mins later Gretna walk in an equaliser. Class acts.”