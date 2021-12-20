SPFL roll out daily testing for all players from Premiership to League Two

The JRG and clubs decided by videoconference to extend the protocols throughout the league ladder (Picture: John Devlin)

Tightened protocols were implemented for cinch Premiership clubs after a meeting between the top-12 last week, but that same procedure will now be a requirement throughout the divisions.

Clubs in Leagues One and Two, plus the Championship have agreed the increased measures in a bid to minimise disruption to the fixture calendar during the busy festive football schedule.

Talks will continue with clubs outside the SPFL, including the Lowland and Highland Leagues and Scottish Women’s Premier League.

A JRG statement confirmed: “The enhanced protocols announced for the cinch Premiership last Friday by the Joint Response Group will now be extended throughout the Scottish Professional Football League.

“The new testing regime will be effective from tomorrow, Tuesday, 21 December, with all clubs in the cinch Scottish Championship, League 1 and 2 now required to undertake daily

testing until the winter break on January 3.”

The Premiership decision came after talks prompted by the increasing spread, and concern over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It prompted Livingston manager David Martindale to call for an immediate two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ to shutdown the game, however the suggestion was opposed by some of his fellow top-flight managers.

Dundee United were forced to field a weakened side at Ibrox on Saturday in the 1-0 defeat to Rangers but so far, Scottish football has escaped the spate of call-offs that decimated the English league fixture card at the weekend with outbreaks affecting several clubs and matches.