SPFL preview: Partick Thistle, Queen's Park and Kelty Hearts look to maintain early lead in standings

Ian McCall's Partick Thistle lead the SPFL Championship after two matches played (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Ian McCall's side are one of three sides to have claimed maximum points from their opening two fixtures, including an impressive 3-0 win over Dunfermline last time out, as they lead Kilmarnock and Inverness on goal difference.

Killie will put their 100 per cent record on the line when they travel to face a Hamilton Accies side still looking for their first win of the second tier campaign following their relegation from the Premiership.

Inverness host Ayr United, while the only team without a point on the board thus far, Queen of the South, travel to Cappielow to face fourth-placed Morton.

In League One, the early frontrunners Queen's Park face a tricky away trip to an Alloa Athletic side who have lost two of their opening three league matches under new boss Barry Ferguson.

Montrose and Falkirk are also on seven points after three games and trail the Spiders only by goal difference.

Stewart Petrie's second-placed side travel down the east coast to Methil to face bottom of the table strugglers East Fife, who have just one point to their name. Falkirk meanwhile host Clyde.

League Two joint leaders Kelty Hearts and Forfar Athletic each dropped their first points of the season in a 2-2 draw at Station Park last week.

Kevin Thomson's men lead the table on goal difference and host Edinburgh City at New Central Park while Gary Irvine takes his Forfar side north to face Elgin City and their in-form goalscorer Kane Hester.