SPFL: Montrose move top of League One as Kelty Hearts maintain pace in League Two

Falkirk are second on goal difference after they beat Clyde 3-0 with a brace from Callumn Morrison adding to Paul Dixon’s opener.
Queen's Park are also unbeaten, but drop to third following a 1-1 draw at Alloa. Simon Murray headed the visitors in front only for Steven Boyd's free-kick to secure Alloa a point.
Cove Rangers won 3-1 at Dumbarton with Mitch Megginson, Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister on target as Stuart Carswell bagged a consolation.
Airdrieonians battled to their first league win with a 3-2 victory at Peterhead. A Rhys McCabe double and Gabriel McGill put the visitors three up before late goals from Scott Brown and Russell McLean set up a tense finale, but Airdrieonians held out.
Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to life in cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City thanks to Jamie Barjonas second half goal.
Annan moved second after Iain Anderson's goal in first-half stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win at Albion, who missed a penalty when Declan Byrne fired wide.
Forfar remain unbeaten in third place after a 1-1 draw at Elgin with Stefan McCluskey’s opener cancelled out by Conor O'Keefe.
Stranraer still sit bottom after losing 3-0 at home to Stirling, who had Dylan Mackin, Ray Grant and Ross McGeachie on the scoresheet.
Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 at home against Cowdenbeath, who finished with 10 men after a red card for Ross Clarke.
Darren Christie put the Warriors in front but Kris Renton equalised for the visitors.