SPFL: Montrose move top of League One as Kelty Hearts maintain pace in League Two

Montrose moved top of League One with a 2-0 win at bottom of the table East Fife thanks to goals from Graham Webster and Cammy Ballantyne.

By Angus Wright
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 7:21 pm
Montrose manager Stewart Petrie took his side to the top of League One after a 2-0 win at East Fife. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Falkirk are second on goal difference after they beat Clyde 3-0 with a brace from Callumn Morrison adding to Paul Dixon’s opener.

Queen's Park are also unbeaten, but drop to third following a 1-1 draw at Alloa. Simon Murray headed the visitors in front only for Steven Boyd's free-kick to secure Alloa a point.

Cove Rangers won 3-1 at Dumbarton with Mitch Megginson, Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister on target as Stuart Carswell bagged a consolation.

Airdrieonians battled to their first league win with a 3-2 victory at Peterhead. A Rhys McCabe double and Gabriel McGill put the visitors three up before late goals from Scott Brown and Russell McLean set up a tense finale, but Airdrieonians held out.

Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to life in cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City thanks to Jamie Barjonas second half goal.

Annan moved second after Iain Anderson's goal in first-half stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win at Albion, who missed a penalty when Declan Byrne fired wide.

Forfar remain unbeaten in third place after a 1-1 draw at Elgin with Stefan McCluskey’s opener cancelled out by Conor O'Keefe.

Stranraer still sit bottom after losing 3-0 at home to Stirling, who had Dylan Mackin, Ray Grant and Ross McGeachie on the scoresheet.

Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 at home against Cowdenbeath, who finished with 10 men after a red card for Ross Clarke.

Darren Christie put the Warriors in front but Kris Renton equalised for the visitors.

