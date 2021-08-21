SPFL: Montrose move top of League One as Kelty Hearts maintain pace in League Two

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie took his side to the top of League One after a 2-0 win at East Fife. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Falkirk are second on goal difference after they beat Clyde 3-0 with a brace from Callumn Morrison adding to Paul Dixon’s opener.

Queen's Park are also unbeaten, but drop to third following a 1-1 draw at Alloa. Simon Murray headed the visitors in front only for Steven Boyd's free-kick to secure Alloa a point.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cove Rangers won 3-1 at Dumbarton with Mitch Megginson, Robbie Leitch and Rory McAllister on target as Stuart Carswell bagged a consolation.

Airdrieonians battled to their first league win with a 3-2 victory at Peterhead. A Rhys McCabe double and Gabriel McGill put the visitors three up before late goals from Scott Brown and Russell McLean set up a tense finale, but Airdrieonians held out.

Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to life in cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City thanks to Jamie Barjonas second half goal.

Annan moved second after Iain Anderson's goal in first-half stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win at Albion, who missed a penalty when Declan Byrne fired wide.

Forfar remain unbeaten in third place after a 1-1 draw at Elgin with Stefan McCluskey’s opener cancelled out by Conor O'Keefe.

Stranraer still sit bottom after losing 3-0 at home to Stirling, who had Dylan Mackin, Ray Grant and Ross McGeachie on the scoresheet.

Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 at home against Cowdenbeath, who finished with 10 men after a red card for Ross Clarke.

Darren Christie put the Warriors in front but Kris Renton equalised for the visitors.