SPFL considers expanding Scottish Championship to 12-team league

The SPFL has been in talks to expand the Scottish second tier to a 12-team league for the beginning of the 2020-21 season, according to the BBC.

Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Under the proposals, each team in the Ladbrokes Championship would play 44 league games a season with no mirror of the Premiership’s split after three rounds of fixtures.

In order to expand the division, the league is considering no relegation from next season’s Championship with the top two teams in League One receiving automatic promotion.

In order to make up a shortfall for the remaining two divisions there are three options being considered.

- Merge the bottom two divisions into an 18-team, 36-match league.

- Introduce one club each from both the Lowland and Highland leagues and expand to 44 clubs.

- Introduce two colt teams from Ladbrokes Premiership sides.

Discussions have already taken place and the changes could be pushed through at the next SPFL annual meeting.

