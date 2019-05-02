SPFL Championship promotion play-offs and relegation: Falkirk, Raith, Queen of the South, Forfar or Alloa?

Even a Ross County side at 50% effort should still have enough to relegate Falkirk with a win or draw. Alloa have every chance of winning at Ayr so the loser of QotS/Partick will enter the play-offs which Montrose will win.
Alloa will beat Ayr United at Somerset Park, rendering Falkirk's result meaningless against Ross County. Patrick Thistle will avoid defeat at QoS and stay up but the Doonhammers will come through the play offs.
Ross County's players will board their post season flight to Magaluf with a spring in their step after relegating Falkirk to League One with a win. Alloa can pull a victory out of the bag at Ayr with stalemate at Palmerston. QoS will beat Forfar in the play-off final, though.