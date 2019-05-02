Who'll go down?

SPFL Championship promotion play-offs and relegation: Falkirk, Raith, Queen of the South, Forfar or Alloa?

The Scottish football season draws to a close on Saturday and several teams are still in the relegation and promotion play-off mix.

Our JPIMedia sports team looked at the permutations and gave their predictions on the upcoming month of football where league status of several clubs will be decided. Click here for a league table and form guide.

Even a Ross County side at 50% effort should still have enough to relegate Falkirk with a win or draw. Alloa have every chance of winning at Ayr so the loser of QotS/Partick will enter the play-offs which Montrose will win.

1. Martyn Simpson

Even a Ross County side at 50% effort should still have enough to relegate Falkirk with a win or draw. Alloa have every chance of winning at Ayr so the loser of QotS/Partick will enter the play-offs which Montrose will win.
Johnston Press
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
I think Falkirk - roared on by a big crowd - will beat Ross County 2-1, but it won't be enough for survival as Alloa will draw 1-1 at Ayr. Alloa to beat Raith in the play-off final.

2. Craig Goldthorp

I think Falkirk - roared on by a big crowd - will beat Ross County 2-1, but it won't be enough for survival as Alloa will draw 1-1 at Ayr. Alloa to beat Raith in the play-off final.
other
Buy a Photo
Alloa will beat Ayr United at Somerset Park, rendering Falkirk's result meaningless against Ross County. Patrick Thistle will avoid defeat at QoS and stay up but the Doonhammers will come through the play offs.

3. Jonny Clark

Alloa will beat Ayr United at Somerset Park, rendering Falkirk's result meaningless against Ross County. Patrick Thistle will avoid defeat at QoS and stay up but the Doonhammers will come through the play offs.
Johnston Press
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Ross County's players will board their post season flight to Magaluf with a spring in their step after relegating Falkirk to League One with a win. Alloa can pull a victory out of the bag at Ayr with stalemate at Palmerston. QoS will beat Forfar in the play-off final, though.

4. Scott Inglis

Ross County's players will board their post season flight to Magaluf with a spring in their step after relegating Falkirk to League One with a win. Alloa can pull a victory out of the bag at Ayr with stalemate at Palmerston. QoS will beat Forfar in the play-off final, though.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2