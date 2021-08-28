SPFL Championship: Hamilton grab first win, Partick topple Morton, Arbroath send Dunfermline bottom

Partick Thistle's Kevin Holt celebrates his opener in the 3-0 win over Morton at Firhill (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

After a goalless first half, the visitors went in front a minute after the restart, Andy Ryan nodding in after goalkeeper Sol Brynn had done well to keep out a David Moyo header.

But that goal seemed to spark the hosts into life with Queens equalising in the 54th minute when Ruari Paton stroked home the loose ball after Paul McKay’s effort came back off the bar.

Queens were now the side in the ascendancy, but it was Accies who natched a winner with 16 minutes when Lewis Smith was not closed down and he took full advantage by finding the back of the net from outside the area.

Michael McKenna scored twice as Arbroath built on their impressive win over Partick last week with a resounding 3-0 win at Dunfermline.

After several early penalty shouts for the visitors, McKenna gave them a 12th-minute lead as he followed in after goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet failed to hold Nicky Low's shot.

Kai Kennedy struck a post for the Pars and Kevin O'Hara and Nikolay Todorov had would-be equalisers disallowed before Scott Stewart set up David Gold to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

Todorov threatened again in the second half but McKenna grabbed his second, after good work by Joel Nouble, to put the result beyond doubt, sending the Gayfield men into the top four and leaving Peter Grant’s side bottom of the table.

Partick Thistle immediately returned to winning ways following their slip-up at Arbroath with a convincing 3-0 victory over Greenock Morton at Firhill.

Kevin Holt opened the scoring after just nine minutes when he headed home Kyle Turner's corner and it was 2-0 in the 47th minute as Zak Rudden slammed his shot past goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

The points were then wrapped up eight minutes later when Turner, who moments before had brought another save out of Hamilton, floated in a corner which Brian Graham headed in for his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

Ayr United’s match against Raith Rovers was postponed on Friday due to a covid outbreak at the Ayrshire club.