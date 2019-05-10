Spartans veteran Alan Brown still hungry for success as club chases two trophies

FROM the moment he joined Spartans from Whitehill more than five seasons ago, speed-merchant Alan Brown insists he could never have envisaged racking up more than 200 appearances for the club.

The pacey right-footed winger was beaming with pride when he reached the milestone against East Stirlingshire last month. Only a small group of players, which include club legends Keith McLeod and Donal Henretty, have bettered Brown’s tally.

However, the 36-year-old isn’t getting carried away as he bids to help his team-mates seal a place next Sunday’s League Cup Final at East Peffermill.

Ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final encounter with Shire, who knocked out holders Cumbernauld Colts in the previous round, Brown stated: “It meant a lot to reach the milestone at such a big club at this level. I’ve experienced some major highs during my time here and have won multiple trophies, so hopefully I can continue rack up the appearances in the foreseeable future unless I’m told to go elsewhere!

“It’s been a slightly frustrating campaign, but if we can finish it by winning two trophies then that will give us some momentum going into next season.

“That’s what we’re all aiming for, but it won’t be easy against East Stirling because it’s a semi-final so I’m sure they’ll be looking to do likewise.

“Both clubs have built up a bit of a rivalry in recent times, but we’ve got a better record and are eager to continue that trend. We’ve been quite fortunate with the draws as this will be our third straight home tie.”

‘Hovie’ has already signed a new contract to remain next term, despite missing a large chunk of this campaign due to a combination of injuries and holiday.

“If we can keep the nucleus of the squad together over the summer and bring in a few new additions then we should definitely be strong contenders to challenge for the league title next year,” he added.

“The next batch of talent we’ve got coming up through the academy makes it an exciting time for the club. It’s brilliant to see these boys getting a chance and this tournament at the end of the season is a great way to give them a taste of first-team football.

“You saw the impact guys like Josh Wishart and Murray Hand made against Kelty Hearts and Edinburgh Uni over the last few weeks. They’re keeping the experienced players on their toes and I’m sure they’ll be desperate to make the step up.”

In the other semi-final tie, 2016/17 runners-up BSC Glasgow entertain Stirling University at the Indodrill Stadium.

The Students will be confident of upsetting the form book once more after scoring the highest amount of goals (11) en route to the last-four stage, thanks to emphatic wins over Gretna 2008 (7-0) and Edusport Academy (4-1).

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers have re-signed 16 members of their squad ahead of next season. Goalkeeper Josh Donaldson and defender Kevin Waugh returned to parent clubs Dundee United and Hibernian at the end of their loan spells, while Kyle Rankin and Robbie Laird have retired.

Manager Gary Jardine told the club website: “Continuity has played a key part in our progression over the last two years and keeping as many of this group together was important. If we can add the right quality to what we already haven then I’m sure we can have another successful season with the aim of continuous improvement at the forefront.”