Spartans have ‘six’ points to prove in next two games

Alan Brown believes club can prove doubters wrong

Spartans utility man Alan Brown reckons maximum points from the club’s next two fixtures will put them right back on track.

The two-time Lowland League champions languish in mid-table, 15 points adrift of leaders Kelty Hearts, who have played two games more.

But with tonight’s visit of Berwick Rangers followed by a home clash against high-flying Bonnyrigg Rose next Friday night, Brown, 33, believes the table could look a whole lot different come next weekend.

“If we win these next two then everyone will be saying Spartans are right back in it,” he said “That’s what we want. We haven’t turned into a bad team overnight. We just haven’t taken our chances.

“Our ambition is still to finish in the top four and we’ll be doing our utmost to try and achieve that.

“It’s been a mixed bag so far. We don’t have the amount of points we would have hoped for but it’s what we’ve got and something we have to build on. We’ve played most teams now so we know what we’re up against.

“I think we’ve shown a bit of character in the last few games having taken the lead, only to be pegged back but to go on and score the winner.”

Having saw off Berwick 2-1 in the East of Scotland Cup ten days ago at Shielfield Park, Brown is hoping for a similar outcome tonight.

“I think it will be a totally different game as we’re back on the astroturf and that’s where we play our best stuff,” Brown said. “They also have a set style of playing.

“Friday night games tend to draw a bigger crowd so it’s good under the lights. It also creates a better atmosphere too so I like it.

“You can sit back over the weekend and watch the results come in but only if you’ve taken care of your own business. We’ve got a

good blend of youth and experience and some loan players too so we need to make the most of it.”