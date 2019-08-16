'Soaked! Drookit!' - TV presenter drenched by sprinkler ahead of football match as seagull gets trapped in press box

Never work with children or animals, so the old showbiz advice goes.

But perhaps football clubs should be added to the list, after STV sports reporter Chris Harvey was liberally watered by the pitch sprinklers at Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium ahead of the Dons' Europa League clash with Rijeka.

Reporting on the third qualifying round second-leg match, as well as Cricket Scotland's defeat to Oman at nearby Mannofield, Harvey was stood on the track next to the pitch completing a live piece to camera when he was showered with water.

Ever the professional, Harvey continued with the broadcast, telling viewers he hoped they could still see him through the "rain-soaked camera lens".

When the journalist shared the footage on his Twitter feed, one Aberdeen fan replied: "I'm sure that they don't usually spray the path so you were targeted!"

A seagull causes mayhem in the Pittodrie press box

Another tweeter added: "Love it. There’s no way that wasn’t deliberate!"

Harvey himself added: "Soaked! Drookit!" as his STV colleague Louise Hosie added: "No giggles as we were watching from the office... honest!"

It was a night of bizarre incidents at the north-east stadium, after a seagull (what was that about working with children and animals?) got trapped in the press box ahead of the match, which Rijeka won 2-0 to secure a 4-0 aggregate victory.