'So now I miss a cup final' - Ex-Hibs striker James Keatings hits out at red card for diving as club confirms appeal

ICT to appeal yellow card for simulation as club brands decision 'disgraceful'

Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward James Keatings has hit out at his controversial dismissal for simulation in his side's Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup clash with Rangers Colts.



The former Hibs striker, who was part of the Scottish Cup-winning team in May 2016, was shown a second yellow card and subsequent red by referee Greg Aitken shortly before the hour mark, after earlier firing the Caley Jags level on the stroke of half time after Dapo Mebude had given the Light Blues a sixth-minute lead.

However, television replays showed clear contact from Gers defender Ciaran Dickson and Inverness confirmed on Monday they would be appealing the second yellow card.

Miles Storey scored a 73rd-minute winner to secure victory for John Robertson's side, but the Highland club's management team were furious at the decision.

Speaking after the match, ICT assistant boss Scott Kellacher branded the sending-off "disgraceful", telling the Press and Journal: "You can tell by the way he’s fallen, you can tell by his reaction. But the referee has already made his mind up. Once Greg Aitken sees it back I’m sure he’ll have a different view on it.

“That’s where we’re hoping the TV footage can help. James could miss out on a cup final through a bad decision. Hopefully they can have a look at it and get it rescinded. The referee called it wrong and sometimes it happens."

On his Twitter account, the 27-year-old posted a video of the incident showing the clear contact from Dickson with the comment: "So now I miss a cup final".

A spokesperson for Inverness CT said: "The club can confirm we will be appealing this yellow card for simulation tomorrow."

Inverness face Raith Rovers on March 28 in the Challenge Cup final after the League One side saw off Championship opponents Partick Thistle 2-1 on Friday night.