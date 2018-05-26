Slavisa Jokanovic admits Fulham need ‘ambitious’ recruitment

Slavisa Jokanovic recognises Fulham will have to invest in their team to ensure survival after winning promotion to the Premier League.

A 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final secured their return to the English top flight after an absence of four years.

With Scots pair Kevin McDonald and Tom Cairney in the heart of their midfield Fulham have played consistently entertaining football since the Serbian’s appointment in 2015. It was again on display at Wembley, particularly when Ryan Sessegnon created Cairney’s first-half goal, but at a higher level it could yet leave them vulnerable.

If Jokanovic’s future had also been the subject of speculation, Fulham’s promotion makes him significantly likelier to remain as manager.

The on-loan Aleksandar Mitrovic and Matt Targett similarly did much to inspire his team’s improvement following their arrivals in January and the 49-year-old said: “I personally must be satisfied. This is our project, this Fulham is my club, my staff. We needed two and a half years.

“We must adapt ourselves; we know what is ahead of us. The Premier League is the most competitive league and we must be clever. That (January) transfer window was successful and gave an important push for the team. We must show ambition to be a Premier League team, show ambition with (transfer) money too.

“We believe we can play this way, but we must know what characters and what players we need. We must try to dominate against teams we believe we can dominate.”