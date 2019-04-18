Slaven Bilic to Shelley Kerr - 16 candidates to replace Alex McLeish as Scotland manager

Alex McLeish has been sacked as Scotland boss but who will replace him?

The Scottish FA eventually relieved the Aberdeen great following defeat to Kazakhstan and an anaemic performance against San Marino last month. Click through the gallery to see some of the names who could replace him.

1. Neil Lennon Interim Celtic boss until the summer.

2. Steve Clarke Kilmarnock manager and bookies favourite.

3. Gordon Strachan Former Scotland boss.

4. Slaven Bilic The ex-Croatia and West Ham coach is unemployed.

