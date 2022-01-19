Sir Alex Ferguson: Aberdeen finalise details for statue and 'homecoming' match tribute next month

The bronze tribute, which will stand on the concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand, will be unveiled on Friday, February 25 – and Sir Alex will take to the field a day later, at the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United, as part of a ‘homecoming celebration’.
AFC commercial director, Rob Wicks, said: “This tribute to Sir Alex is going to be a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience and I would urge all Dons fans, young and old, to come to the match and join what is undoubtedly going to be a very special occasion.”
Tickets for the match go on sale on Thursday (January 20) for members and then general release on Friday morning, though under-12s are free.
Sir Alex’s statue is the first of several planned with the AFC Heritage Trust to honour the club’s legends.