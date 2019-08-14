Show no fear against Rangers, says on-loan Celtic defender

On-loan Celtic defender Daniel Church says the Fifers will be up for the challenge of Sunday’s televised cup tie with Rangers.

Church made his debut for the Methil men at the weekend against Peterhead, coming on as a second half sub.

He was set to miss last night’s Irn-Bru Cup tie with Stirling Albion at Bayview, instead playing in the same competition for his parent club.

But Church will be back in Methil for Sunday’s Betfred Cup tie against a side he knows well.

Church has come up against the Ibrox side’s youngsters with Celtic and says that if Steven Gerrard decides to rotate for the weekend, their introduction won’t weaken the side.

“We played Rangers at the tail end of last season in the Glasgow Cup final at Celtic Park and won 3-2,” said Church.

“I don’t know if there will be any youth boys coming in to play for them but they’re a very good team.”

But East Fife won’t be fazed by their Premiership opponents, having already held Hearts and beaten Championship side Dundee United this term.

The defender added:“I don’t think anyone will be hiding away from the challenge, we’ll relish it.

“We’ll take it all in and enjoy being the underdog, trying to push and cause an upset.

“It’s an exciting time and I’m sure all the boys will be looking forward to it.

“I watched the highlights of both of the Dundee United and Hearts games on East Fife TV and saw the chances they created.

“They’re more than capable of going in and doing the same against any team.”