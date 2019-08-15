Shelley Kerr regrets 'reducing Scotland players to tears' in World Cup debrief

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr reduced a number of players to tears at a post-World Cup meeting - and has admitted she would "do things differently" in future.





Speaking to the BBC, Kerr admitted that she and some members of her backroom staff had "had a few drinks" with dinner prior to the explosive debrief, which left some players reportedly considering their international futures.



"There were a few hard and fast conversations," the head coach revealed, insisting that the entire squad is fully behind her despite the showdown.



"These things happen in a performance environment. On reflection, would I do things differently? Yes, of course... the emotions - certainly the circumstances - were so unique," she added.



Scotland lost their opening two games against England and Japan before throwing away a three-goal lead against Argentina in a controversial final group match to draw 3-3, when a victory would have secured them a place in the knock-out stages.



Kerr is understood to have pointed the finger at the players at a heated team meeting in Paris the day after the final match but rubbished claims too much alcohol had fuelled the outburst.



"The staff were working round the clock and the day after, when the tournament had finished [for Scotland], myself and some of the staff went out for a meal and we had a few drinks," she explained.



"You're on time off but I can see the perception."



The Scottish FA are aware of the incident and have held talks with Kerr and a number of the playing squad, with reports the Association is keen for all parties to meet and clear the air ahead of the next international break at the end of the month.



Kerr has already named her squad for the first Euro 2021 qualifier against Cyprus at Easter Road on August 30, with injured pair Lana Clelland and Christie Murray the only omissions from the World Cup pool.



The former Arsenal and Stirling Uni head coach has vowed to carry on with the World Cup squad, adding: "I've spoken to a lot of the players directly and I've got a positive feeling about the Euros - that's what we need to focus on now."