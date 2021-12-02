Scotland international John Fleck ready to restart training after pitch collapse

John Fleck of Sheffield United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure during the second half of the Blades' win at the Madejski Stadium on November 23, and sat out Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Bristol City - a match he was actually suspended for after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against the Royals.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom delivered a positive update on the former Rangers, Blackpool and Coventry midfielder in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

He said: "He's been in again today. He's got the all clear from the specialists so we're going to introduce him into training next week.

"He's been doing some running with (sports scientist) Lee McMahon and hopefully we'll have him back next week."

Heckingbottom's side travel to Cardiff this weekend and then host QPR on December 13, when Fleck could return to the squad.