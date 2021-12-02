Scotland international John Fleck ready to restart training after pitch collapse

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to resume training next week following his collapse on the pitch at Reading.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:09 pm
John Fleck of Sheffield United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure during the second half of the Blades' win at the Madejski Stadium on November 23, and sat out Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Bristol City - a match he was actually suspended for after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against the Royals.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom delivered a positive update on the former Rangers, Blackpool and Coventry midfielder in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He said: "He's been in again today. He's got the all clear from the specialists so we're going to introduce him into training next week.

"He's been doing some running with (sports scientist) Lee McMahon and hopefully we'll have him back next week."

Heckingbottom's side travel to Cardiff this weekend and then host QPR on December 13, when Fleck could return to the squad.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

John FleckPaul HeckingbottomScotlandSheffield UnitedReading