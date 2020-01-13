Share of the points for Stenhousemuir in relegation fight with Brechin

Stenhousemuir will be disappointed not to have taken all three points when their relegation battle with Brechin City at Ochilview finished in a 2-2 draw.

The Warriors were in no doubt the better team throughout the afternoon but it was Oliver Hamilton who gave Brechin a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Andy Munro and David Hopkirk produced the comeback and gave Stenny hopes of distancing themselves from that bottom spot. It wasn’t to be

yet again for Davie Irons’ side when Hamilton stepped up once more to grab a dramatic equaliser.

Stenhousemuir dominated from start to finish and created their fair share of chances. All three points seemed certain after The Warriors took the lead but the players switched off after the goal and the lapse in concentration allowed Brechin to rescue a point.

In the opening 20 minutes, the action was all in the Brechin half of the pitch. Jonathan Tiffoney crossed the ball into the box, McGuigan did well to knock it down for Hopkirk who’s shot was deflected at point blank range.

Brechin began to come into the game with sporadic counter-attacks. Ryan McCord tried a volley from a long way out, Graeme Smith could only watch as the crossbar came to his aid and denied the visitors from taking the lead.

A few minutes later, Oliver Hamilton found a pocket of space inside the Stenny box and lobbed the ball into the far corner.

Stenhousemuir reacted well to going a goal down and continued to create chances. Scott McLaughlin came close from a free kick 30 yards out.

The men in maroon looked lively coming out after the half-time break. Cook squared the ball into the box after a lovely move down the left hand side, McGuigan got a shot away but Brechin somehow kept it out of the net.

McGuigan then flicked a long ball forward for debut striker, Greig Spence, to run onto but his shot was straight at Lewis McMinn.

Jonathan Tiffoney dinked the ball into the box and the captain, Andy Munro stepped up to nod home the equaliser and lifted the spirits at Ochilview.

David Hoipkirk was a man on a mission when he picked the ball up just inside the Brechin half. The winger drove with the ball, beating everyone in his way before firing his shot from just outside the box past McMinn.

Stenhousemuir switched off after taking the lead and Oliver Hamilton took advantage. He nutmegged Cook then spun McLaughlin before his shot was bobbled into the net.

Stenhousemuir: 1. Graeme Smith, 21. Jonathan Tiffoney, 19. Andrew Munro (C), 20. Robert Wilson, 12. Scott McLaughlin, 10. David Hopkirk, 7. Conor McBrearty, 18. Ryan Blair, 11. Alan Cook, 9. Mark McGuigan, 33. Greig Spence. Subs: 17. Kyle Marley (GK), 14. Ryan Watters, 16. Connor McBride, 2. Chris O’Neil, 4. Jordan Armstrong, 23. Botti Biabi.

Brechin City: 1. Lewis McMinn, 2. Scott Reekie, 3. Sean McIntosh, 4. Ross Brown, 5. Douglas Hill, 6. Jonathan Page (C), 7. Oliver Hamilton, 8. Paul Allan, 9. Andy Jackson, 10. Ryan McCord, 11. Kieran Inglis. Subs: 12. Lee Duncanson, 14. Luke Watt, 15. Mathew Knox, 16. Ross Crawford, 17. Emile Ngoy, 18. Paul McManus, 21. Ross Sinclair (GK).