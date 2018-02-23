SFA appoint recruitment firm to help with chief executive hunt

The SFA have appointed a recruitment consultancy to aid them in their search for the next chief executive of the governing body.

There hasn’t been anyone in the position since the departure of Stewart Regan on the first of this month.

In order to find the Englishman’s successor, the SFA have called on Livingston James, who helped with the appointments of new commercial and finance directors recently.

There is an advertisement on the company’s website asking for candidates to come forward.

The job listing reads: “The Scottish FA is seeking to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to plan, direct, control and deliver the operations of the Scottish FA within a strategy and a budget set by the Board. You will be a key influencer of that strategy but must have the ability to liaise with member clubs, affiliated national associations and wider stakeholders.

“This opportunity involves leading a complex organisation, with democratic structures which allows for the participation of all football stakeholders, whilst at the same time managing a commercial business to generate income for our members.

“This is an all-encompassing role – front and centre as the leader of the Scottish FA internally and externally, nationally and internationally. The CEO will be expected to lead and manage an efficient and focused organisation.

“The CEO is a main board director and sits on the Professional Game Board, the Non-Professional Game Board, the Equality and Diversity Advisory Board and the Board of Hampden Park Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association charged with running the national stadium.

“Inevitably, the CEO will spend a significant amount of time in the spotlight – dealing with a number of complex and related issues.

“In addition to looking after the interests of member clubs and affiliated national associations, there are key relationships to manage with government, with international governing bodies, with key sponsors and of course with supporters and the wider football community.”