SERFYA youth round-up: Dalkeith Thistle U-14s too hot for Currie | Loanhead 15s progress in cup

Dalkeith Thistle Under-14s thrashed Division 2 league rivals Currie Star Blues 6-1 to ease through to the second round of the Inspiresport Scottish Cup.

Collins Bernard got the ball rolling for the home side when he knocked the ball into the back of the net after a great through-ball from Robbie Turner.

Turner then got himself on the scoresheet when he headed in Alexander Ferguson’s corner-kick, before he soon had his second of the day after he rounded the Currie goalkeeper to net.

Seth Jackson fired in a terrific strike into the top corner via the underside of the bar for goal number four, and the half-time break did nothing to disrupt Dalkeith’s rhythm as they continued to find the net after the interval.

Ferguson produced another great delivery for their fifth, with Joseph Caldwell heading in at the near post. Flavius Lunca completed the scoring when he outpaced the Currie defence and slotted under the keeper.

Elsewhere, Loanhead MYFC under 15s put six goals past Salvesen at Forrester High School to secure their place in round two of the Scottish Cup, winning 6-1.

The visitors raced out of the traps as they found the net after just two minutes, with Andrew Millar netting at the back post following great play from Charlie Costello.

Loanhead’s second arrived just minutes later, with Archie Stephen finishing off nicely after an incisive team move carved over the Salvesen defence.

It was 3-0 for Loanhead after 24 minutes with Jack Somerville scoring, before Millar scored his second of the day ahead of the half-time break.

Somerville and Stephen both netted once against for Loanhead in the second half to cap a fine afternoon.

Edinburgh United under 16s defeated Newcraighall Leith Vics 3-0 to secure their spot in the Scottish Cup second round draw.

Centre back Robbie Wilson put the visitors in front before the break when he rose highest in the area to bullet a header into the net.

Edinburgh’s Kye Jones was denied a goal when the ball was adjudged to have hit his arm, but he quickly put that disappointment behind him, as just a minute later it was 2-0 when he lobbed the Vics goalkeeper after getting on the end of Corran Dingwall’s through ball.

United keeper Evan Hawkins prevented Vics getting back into the tie with several fine saves, before Storm Whitelaw wrapped up the win when he found the net from outside the area.