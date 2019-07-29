Scoyland’s Andy Robertson says ‘I still prefer playing at Hampden’

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has backed Hampden over Murrayfield after playing at the rugby venue for the first time.

The left-back managed 74 minutes of Liverpool’s 3-0 friendly defeat by Napoli in front of a record-breaking Edinburgh crowd, but admitted afterwards he still prefers Glasgow’s national stadium.

The SFA recently bought Hampden from Queen’s Park in a deal worth £5 million. Robertson insisted he and the Scotland squad want to continue playing there, although he admitted being impressed with Murrayfield.

“It’s the first time I’ve been here. The pitch and the stadium are very good and I enjoyed playing in front of a full crowd. That makes a difference,” said the defender.

“There is this debate going on about the stadiums all the time up here but I think that’s been put to bed with the deal going to Hampden. We prefer playing at Hampden, we like playing at Hampden. Of course, we will probably make some changes and things but Murrayfield is an incredible stadium as well.”

A crowd of 65,442 watched Liverpool v Napoli in the biggest attendance for a football match in Scotland for 30 years. “I didn’t expect it to be a sellout and it was incredible,” said Robertson. “Fair play to all the fans for coming out in their numbers but we should have given them more to cheer about.”

Asked about Scotland’s remaining Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Russia and Belgium due at Hampden in September, Robertson added: “It’s a big season on both fronts. The two games are crucial so hopefully it can be a successful year.”