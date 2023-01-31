A busy day for Motherwell?

Embroiled in a relegation fight, manager Steven Hammell has already strengthened his squad with defender Shane Blaney, midfielders Ollie Crankshaw and Riku Danzaki plus forward Mikael Mandron - but the club look set for a busy deadline day.

Steven Hammell told the Press Association: “We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs

“It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. We are looking to bring players in that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with a move to take Tony Watt back from Dundee United. But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before. Everything just now is speculation. I can’t confirm or deny any player that is attached to another team.”