Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.
Scottish Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Raskin to Rangers latest | Giakoumakis nears Celtic exit? | Rumours and done deals from around Scotland
Key Events
Some moves from down south - and look away all FPL fans.
Matt Doherty will join Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.
The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte’s team this season.
He has played just 44 times in the Premier League for Spurs since joining from Wolves in 2020.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have accepted a £12million bid from Arsenal for Jorginho.
The Italy midfielder, 31, is now set to undergo a medical at the Gunners’ London Colney training base having been offered a one-and-a-half year deal.
A busy day for Motherwell?
Embroiled in a relegation fight, manager Steven Hammell has already strengthened his squad with defender Shane Blaney, midfielders Ollie Crankshaw and Riku Danzaki plus forward Mikael Mandron - but the club look set for a busy deadline day.
Steven Hammell told the Press Association: “We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs
“It’s always moving. We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not. We are looking to bring players in that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”
Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with a move to take Tony Watt back from Dundee United. But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before. Everything just now is speculation. I can’t confirm or deny any player that is attached to another team.”
With Hibs in action tonight it is safe to say that they are set for a very busy Deadline Day.
And they could have their work cut out in trying to land Jonny Williams from Swindon Town. The Robins have rejected a five-figure bid from Hibs for the Welsh midfielder
Williams, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and his long-term future is up in the air. Capped 33 times for Wales, the player also has admirers in England as well as Hibs, who are now mulling over whether to return with an improved offer.
While it looks like Rangers may land Raskin today, one player that may not make it to Ibrox is Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker.
The player was recalled from his loan with Plymouth Argyle and according to reports, it was because the Swans wanted him in their first-team squad rather in preparation forhis sale.
The 22-year-old had contributed to Argyle’s season so far with the Pilgrims sitting top of League 1. He certainly made an impact in the Devon Deby
Unhandled: video-youtube
One for the Tartan Army
Done Deal
Newcastle have signed Scotland Under-21 defender Harrison Ashby from West Ham.
The 21-year-old, who has made seven senior appearances for the Hammers, has joined for a reported £3million fee.
“I could not be happier. I can’t get the smile off my face and it’s a proud day for me and my family,” Ashby told nufc.co.uk.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said they had signed the defender with a long-term view.
“Harrison is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him and are are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career,” he said.
Watt is going on at Dundee United?
Dundee United are one of only two Premiership sides yet to enter the transfer market heading into deadline day – even though there appear clear areas to strengthen.
There is still a requirement for a defensive midfielder with none of Liam Fox’s current options fitting the bill. Yet, incomings at Tannadice will largely depend on those who depart.
Tony Watt could be one such player to exit. The striker is a man in-demand having become a bit-part player, starting just one game since the return from the World Cup break.
We’re at that point of the day when fans are desperately seeking clues over signings and rumoured deals... It is going to be a long day.
What can we expect from St Johnstone today? Callum Davidson aid after the weekend defeat by Rangers that he wanted to bring in reinforcements to his squad.
The Saints had a bid rejected for Ross County forward Jordan White and have a long-held interest in Dundee’s Zak Rudden.
A move for him could accelerate in the coming hours for the striker...