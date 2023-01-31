Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.
Scottish Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Raskin to Rangers latest | Hibs weigh up second Jonny Williams bid | Newcastle sign Scotland Under-21 defender
As mentioned below, it’s been a fairly quiet start to Deadline Day in Scotland.
But there is a lot we could expect today. Here’s a look at what we could expect throughout the day.
- Rangers are looking to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin but appear to have given up on their pursuit of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker.
- Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted on Sunday that his club’s incomings were finished but Giorgos Giakoumakis could yet leave with Atlanta United seemingly the likeliest destination for the Greece striker.
- Defender Stephen Welsh has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday while out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also move on if they find new clubs.
- Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday.
- Hearts are working on bringing in one more player, with Wednesday’s Callum Paterson a long-standing target.
- St Johnstone and Ross County are looking for additions but Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”
One signing in ‘The Cinch’
It has been a relatively quiet start to Deadline Day, however, a few transfers here and there could open up the window.
Aberdeen have confirmed the first cinch Premiership signing on deadline day by bringing in Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter
The 22-year-old made more than 40 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles before joining Ajax in the summer of 2021 and he arrives at Pittodrie on loan until the end of the season.
A Dons statement read: “Ajax have high hopes for the young keeper who arrives at Pittodrie to compete for the number one jersey with Joe Lewis and fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos once he is fit again.”
The latest from Rangers on Deadline Day
Rangers youngster Alex Lowry could yet depart the club on transfer deadline day if a suitable loan offer is made for the second half of the season.
The Athletic have also reported that Rangers have rejected offers from clubs in Scotland and England to take defender Leon King on loan.
Liam Fox in Tony Watt update
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox gave little away on his club’s activity and stated there was “nothing at the moment” regarding news on Watt’s future.
“As it stands he is still a Dundee United player,” he said. “If you’re asking me to look into the future and tell you, I have no idea.”
When asked whether he could get new additions, Fox said: “We will see. We are always looking.”
United could be set for a major windfall if former academy player Harry Souttar completes a move from Stoke to Leicester but Fox would not speculate on what an influx of cash would mean for him.
“Is he away yet? No? So, no comment,” he said.
Tne transfer rumour down south that Dundee United will be keeping an eye on is one regarding Harry Souttar.
United could be set to land up to £3m as they have a 20% sell-on clause for Harry Souttar, the Stoke City centre-half who is the subject of a £15m offer from Leicester City according to reports.
Could a flurry of action kick off if the sale goes through?
St Mirren making moves?
Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers away from St Mirren confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.
Midfielder Erhahon, 21, is on his way to Lincoln City while 17-year-old playmaker Reid is set for Crystal Palace.
Robinson, linked with a move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt, said: “I am waiting for funds to be released. It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit.
“It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It’s not the way I like to do business but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand.”
Some moves from down south - and look away all FPL fans.
Matt Doherty will join Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.
The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte’s team this season.
He has played just 44 times in the Premier League for Spurs since joining from Wolves in 2020.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have accepted a £12million bid from Arsenal for Jorginho.
The Italy midfielder, 31, is now set to undergo a medical at the Gunners’ London Colney training base having been offered a one-and-a-half year deal.