St Mirren making moves?

Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers away from St Mirren confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.

Midfielder Erhahon, 21, is on his way to Lincoln City while 17-year-old playmaker Reid is set for Crystal Palace.

Robinson, linked with a move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt, said: “I am waiting for funds to be released. It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit.

“It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It’s not the way I like to do business but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand.”