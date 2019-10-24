Scottish referee makes an injury-time howler in Europa League clash

Willie Collum has found himself as public enemy No.1 among the Roma faithful after a late penalty decision denied the Italians of all three points in the Europa League.

The home side were leading 1-0 in stoppage time against German visitors Borussia Monchengladbach when Collum pointed to the spot.

The Scottish referee adjudged Chris Smalling to have blocked a late shot with his hand, though replays showed it hit him in the face.

Smalling and his team-mates were aghast at the decision and had to watch on as Lars Stindl levelled in the match in the 95th minute.