Scottish referee makes an injury-time howler in Europa League clash

Federico Fazio (left) and Gianluca Mancini of Roma argue with Scottish referee Willie Collum.
Willie Collum has found himself as public enemy No.1 among the Roma faithful after a late penalty decision denied the Italians of all three points in the Europa League.

The home side were leading 1-0 in stoppage time against German visitors Borussia Monchengladbach when Collum pointed to the spot.

The Scottish referee adjudged Chris Smalling to have blocked a late shot with his hand, though replays showed it hit him in the face.

Smalling and his team-mates were aghast at the decision and had to watch on as Lars Stindl levelled in the match in the 95th minute.