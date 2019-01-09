Scottish presenter Jim White involved in explosive Talksport row

Scottish sports presenter Jim White was involved in a furious bust-up with another journalist on Wednesday morning’s Talksport programme.

Sky Sports presenter Jim White in attendance at Murrayfield last year as Scotland defeated France in the Six Nations. Picture: SNS

White, who notably leads Sky Sports’ transfer deadline day coverage, was accused of being “rude”, “arrogant” and “a coward” by The Sun writer Neil Custis.

Custis was invited on to Talksport radio to speak with host Alan Brazil but caught White on the air after he stopped into the studio before his 10am broadcast.

The reporter was furious at White for comments made last month regarding journalists at press conferences and whether they press clubs firmly enough.

Custis said: “He came out and said that the journalists in the north west don’t ask the proper questions at Manchester United, and that if he was there he’d be like the CNN guy with the microphone who refused to buckle and would ask the big questions, and he claimed we don’t do it, i.e. we don’t do our jobs properly.”

White insisted he was talking about the incident at Tottenham where a press officer prohibited questions from being asked of Maurcio Pochettino and speculation regarding the Manchester United manager’s role.

The argument continued before the former Scotsport presenter left the studio, which prompted Custis to call White “a coward” - though he would later admit that was “a bit too strong”.

After being told of the comments, White returned to the studio.

Answering Brazil, who had asked what was going on, he said: “I don’t know. I was walking back out. We’ve got the small pressing matter of a show at 10 o’clock but Neil was still clattering on about me being a coward or something. Sorry Neil, I didn’t hear what you shouted?”

To which Custis responded: “I wasn’t clattering on. I was trying to make a point and you walked out in the middle of it because you didn’t want to hear the point, and you rather rudely and arrogantly cut me off and walked off. That’s what I was clattering on about.”

