Steven Gerrard confirms Rangers decision on Celtic guard of honour

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed his side would not be giving bitter rivals Celtic a guard of honour when the newly-crowned Ladbrokes Premiership champions cross Glasgow for the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

There had been speculation as to whether the Light Blues would applaud Neil Lennon’s side on to the park after it became apparent that Sunday’s match would be their first after wrapping up the league crown.

It was reported earlier in the week that Rangers had decided against doing so, which has now been confirmed by the head coach.

But Gerrard insisted the final say came from the club, and not him.

“To be honest with you my thoughts on it are not important on that subject,” he said.

“The club have made a decision on that and decided there won’t be a guard of honour, so my thoughts are irrelevant.

“I will follow what I’m told to do by the people in charge of the club.”