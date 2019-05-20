Rumour Mill: Rangers make offer | Boyata’s reveals Celtic ‘truth’ | lowball bid for Morelos | Hearts star doubt for cup final

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Ryan Kent played in Rangers' 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday. Picture: SNS

Lennon pays tribute to predecessors

Neil Lennon paid tribute to his predecessors as Celtic celebrated their eighth successive title win with a 2-1 victory over Hearts, their opponents in this weekend’s Scottish Cup final. (The Scotsman)

Boyata insists he would’ve stayed

Dedryck Boyata insists he would have stayed at Celtic if the club had matched his wishes over a new contract. The centre-back said his goodbyes to the fans after the 2-1 victory over Hearts having agreed a pre-contract with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last week. (Daily Record)

Rangers make offer for Kent

Rangers have made an offer to Liverpool to sign Ryan Kent again for next season, manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard reveals value of Morelos bid

Steven Gerrard has revealed that, in his time as Rangers manager, the club have received just one offer for striker Alfredo Morelos, which was worth only 3million euros. The Ibrox boss says unless a significantly better bid comes in, he expects the Colombian to remain at the club next season. (The Scotsman)

Clarke appears to say goodbye

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke appeared to confirm he will be leaving Rugby Park following this afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Rangers as speculation intensifies that he will be named the next Scotland boss later this week. The 55-year-old took the pitch to speak directly to the supporters in the wake of his side’s win. (The Scotsman)

Lee a doubt for cup final

Hearts head coach Craig Levein has revealed midfielder Olly Lee is a major doubt for Saturday’s Scottish Cup final after twisting his knee in the 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park. The 27-year-old, who wasn’t earmarked to start the match but was given the nod due to Harry Cochrane taking ill yesterday, fell to the turf in the 12th minute unchallenged clutching his knee. (Evening News)

Heckingbottom raring to go for next season

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom is raring to go for the new season despite seeing his side lose 2-1 at home to Aberdeen. The Hibees took a first-half lead through Marc McNulty but were pegged back before the interval and lost the game when James Wilson struck after the break. (Evening News)