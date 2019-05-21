Rumour Mill: Celtic want Rakeem Harper | Rangers bid for Edmundson | Simunovic in £4m bid? | Villas-Boas favourite to replace Lennon

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Rekeem Harper is out of contract at West Brom this summer. Picture: Getty

Petrov message to Celtic board

The verdict seemed loud and clear on Sunday as supporters sang: “There’s only one Neil Lennon”. But Stiliyan Petrov believes the interim Celtic manager, who could be 90 minutes away from leaving the club, deserves more credit for what he has done since replacing Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Villas-Boas favourite once more

Andre Villas-Boas is once again the favourite with several bookmakers to be the next manager of Celtic. The Portuguese coach has previously been linked with the job and the odds on him replacing Neil Lennon this summer after dropped dramatically in the last couple of days. (Football Scotland)

Celtic want Harper

Celtic have joined the battle to sign Rakeem Harper after Neil Lennon sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action. Harper’s West Brom contract will expire next month and he has so far resisted attempts from the club to sign him to an extension. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen on the player. (Daily Record)

Alaves want Simunovic

La Liga side Alaves are looking to sign Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic for a fee of around £4 million. The centre-back has managed to force himself back into the team recently having dropped down the pecking order earlier this year. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have bid for Edmundson turned down

Rangers have had a bid for Oldham defender George Edmundson rejected by the English club. Steven Gerrard’s side made an offer of around £450,000 to land the 21-year-old, which they thought would be enough to secure his signature. (Daily Mail)

Clarke eyes Euro 2020 qualification

Steve Clarke will be unveiled as Scotland head coach at a lunchtime press conference at Hampden Park today and has already earmarked leading the team to a major finals at the first attempt. (The Scotsman)

- Clarke will this week hold talks with players who made themselves unavailable for selection under Alex McLeish, including Matt Ritchie and Steven Fletcher. (Daily Record)

McNulty wants Hibs return

Marc McNulty has revealed he hopes a deal can be struck to allow him to join Paul Heckingbottom’s Hibs squad for the start of pre-season training on June 20. The Scotland striker is due to return to English Championship outfit Reading with his loan deal at Easter Road now at an end, but McNulty is keen to return to Edinburgh on a permanent contract. (Evening News)

Sergio issues warning over injured stars

An element of risk surrounds the participation of injured Hearts players Uche Ikpeazu, Peter Haring and Arnaud Djoum in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final. Paulo Sergio, the club’s former manager, is advising caution over gambling on three key men for such an important tie. (Evening News)