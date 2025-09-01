Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic 'rejected' by £8m ace, Rangers want French midfielder, Aberdeen in talks
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the drama on deadline day! With the Scottish Premiership set for a whirlwind day full of transfer deals, we’ll have every twist, turn, and shock transfer covered—whether it’s Rangers, Celtic, or surprise moves from across the country.
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest Scottish transfer news on deadline day
Key Events
- Celtic 'rejected' by £8m-rated ace
- Rangers 'interested' in ex-Sunderland man
- Aberdeen bid for 11-cap Scotland star
Ex-Celtic target moves to EPL outfit
Former Celtic defensive target Veljko Milosavljević has signed for English Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a long-term deal, the club have confirmed.
The Hoops were reported to have had an initial bid for the 18-year-old Red Star Belgrade star rejected as recently as May, which was believed to be around £6million.
Aberdeen bid for 11-cap Scotland star
Aberdeen are in talks to re-sign Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet, according to Sky Sports.
While the clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a deal, Jimmy Thelin is keen on reuniting with the striker, who scored 11 goals for the Dons on loan last season.
Celtic 'rejected' by £8m-rated ace
Ajax and Anderlecht are ‘expecting’ a deal to be struck that sees Kasper Dolberg move back to his former club before the deadline
Celtic had identified the Danish international as a key striking target, who is valued at around £8million, but a report from journalist Lucas Weening claims personal terms will be no problem, and that the striker has rejected a move to Celtic.
Chermiti arriving in Glasgow.
Leeds make late offer for Welsh international
Leeds United are in negotiations for Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson, with the two clubs aiming to complete a deal before the deadline.
One in the door at Livingston
Livingston have confirmed the loan arrival of talented West Ham United youngster Junior Robinson.
Harvey Elliott 'agrees' Aston Villa deal - obligation to buy included
Marc Guehi to Liverpool is ON
Sad news for Crystal Palace fans, with Marc Guehi seemingly on his way to Liverpool, as per BBC Sport.
Rangers 'interested' in ex-Sunderland man
Rangers head coach Russell Martin is lining up a late move for ex-Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, according to L'Équipe.
The French outlet claims the Gers are rivalling Levante for the midfielder, who scored twice during a 5-0 win for the Black Cats over Martin’s Southampton side in August 2023.
Out of nowhere this one.
Celtic dealt Dolberg blow after twist
Celtic have been dealt a blow with the news that Kasper Dolberg’s preferred move would be to his former club Ajax.
According to Sky Sports, the Anderlecht striker was the Hoops’ number one striking target, but Ajax have now edged ahead of them in the race for the Dane’s signature after they opted to make a permanent move for the player, rather than a loan.
This is likely to change things re: Adam Idah’s move to Swansea City, with Celtic adamant they won’t allow him to leave with a replacement.
Celtic launch £5.2m bid
Big news coming from Parkhead...
Celtic have launched a £5.2million bid for Hammarby winger Sebastian Tounekti, according to several reports.
More on that as it comes.
Huge update on Nicolas Raskin's Rangers future
Wow. We didn’t expect this one.
Nicolas Raskin is set to STAY with Rangers.
According to a report from The Rangers Review, the Belgian is expected to stay at Ibrox and is preparing for talks with Russell Martin.
Huge news from Rangers.
Ex-Celtic hero Roberts close to major move
Former Celtic loan star Patrick Roberts is set to join fellow ex-Hoops men Kyogo Furuhashi and Tomoki Iwata at Birmingham City.
The Sunderland winger has dropped down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light following their summer spending spree, and is now closing in on a deadline day loan move to St Andrew’s.
Celtic have edge in Dolberg chase
Ajax’s a last-ditch attempt to hijack Kasper Dolberg’s move to Celtic may prove to be unsuccessful.
Reports claim the Dutch club may only be able to offer Anderlecht a loan, while Celtic in talks over permanent move.
It is claimed Anderlecht want a ‘high fee’ for the player, with a permanent move preferred.
Liverpool 'preparing' for Guehi medical
Sky Sports claim Liverpool are making sure they are in place and ready to do a medical for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to undergo a medical, should they be able to strike a deal with the Selhurst Park club.
The deal is still not certain though, with the Eagles refusing to budge until they have a replacement.
Wrexham is another big money move
The Wrexham dream continues at pace. They’ve had a promising start to their EFL Championship season, and are now ready to add Coventry City defensive midfielder Ben Sheaf to the squad.
He is undergoing a medical ahead of a £6.5m move to the Racecourse Stadium.
Another big EPL move on the horizon...
