Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic launch £5.2m bid, huge Nicolas Raskin update amid key Ibrox talks
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the drama on deadline day! With the Scottish Premiership set for a whirlwind days of transfer deals, we’ll have every twist, turn, and shock transfer covered—whether it’s Rangers, Celtic, or surprise moves from across the country.
Celtic launch £5.2m bid
Big news coming from Parkhead...
Celtic have launched a £5.2million bid for Hammarby winger Sebastian Tounekti, according to several reports.
More on that as it comes.
Huge update on Nicolas Raskin's Rangers future
Wow. We didn’t expect this one.
Nicolas Raskin is set to STAY with Rangers.
According to a report from The Rangers Review, the Belgian is expected to stay at Ibrox and is preparing for talks with Russell Martin.
Huge news from Rangers.
Ex-Celtic hero Roberts close to major move
Former Celtic loan star Patrick Roberts is set to join fellow ex-Hoops men Kyogo Furuhashi and Tomoki Iwata at Birmingham City.
The Sunderland winger has dropped down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light following their summer spending spree, and is now closing in on a deadline day loan move to St Andrew’s.
Celtic have edge in Dolberg chase
Ajax’s a last-ditch attempt to hijack Kasper Dolberg’s move to Celtic may prove to be unsuccessful.
Reports claim the Dutch club may only be able to offer Anderlecht a loan, while Celtic in talks over permanent move.
It is claimed Anderlecht want a ‘high fee’ for the player, with a permanent move preferred.
Liverpool 'preparing' for Guehi medical
Sky Sports claim Liverpool are making sure they are in place and ready to do a medical for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to undergo a medical, should they be able to strike a deal with the Selhurst Park club.
The deal is still not certain though, with the Eagles refusing to budge until they have a replacement.
Wrexham is another big money move
The Wrexham dream continues at pace. They’ve had a promising start to their EFL Championship season, and are now ready to add Coventry City defensive midfielder Ben Sheaf to the squad.
He is undergoing a medical ahead of a £6.5m move to the Racecourse Stadium.
Another big EPL move on the horizon...
Wissa finalising Newcastle move
Newcastle United have Yoan Wissa in the building doing his medical, with the Brentford striker’s move to the Magpies close to completion.
The deal is said to be worth £55million, which would buy you about 44% of Alexander Isak.
BREAKING: Spurs reach agreement on striker
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani for Paris Saint-Germain, as confirmed by a man who looks remarkably like Russell Martin on Sky Sports.
Isak arrives for Liverpool medical
Looks like Alexander Isak may FINALLY get his wish to leave Newcastle United in a reported £125million move.
Looks like he wants to win more than a Carabao Cup, and proof that Instagram statements can be quite effective...
Big move for Aston Villa...
West Ham target England under-21 star
West Ham United are hoping to bring England under-21 star Charlie Cresswell to the club, as a replacement for the outgoing Nayef Aguerd, who is in talks with Marseille.
Celtic get serious competition in Dolberg chase
Celtic’s will need to find of competition from a European giants Ajax if they want to complete the signing Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg.
According to a report from Mike Verweij, the Dutch club are ‘banking on his arrival’ as a replacement for Brian Brobbey, who is set to sign for Sunderland in a £25million package.
£3m Celtic deal close as winger jets off
Celtic winger Yang Hyun-Jun’s move to Birmingham City looks to be edging closer. with Sky Sports confirming the South Korean is on travelling to the Midlands.
An initial deal of £3million is believed to have been agreed, though the two clubs are still in discussions over potential add-ons.
Rangers close in on Chermiti
Rangers are closing in a deal for Yousef Chermiti from Everton.
According to a fresh report from Sky Sports, the Gers will pay a fee of £8.5million for the striker, with the Portuguese striker in Glasgow and on the verge of being confirmed as a Rangers player.
Emi Martinez deal to Man Utd OFF
The first twist major twist on deadline day has seen Manchester United’s interest for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez ended.
Earlier in the day, Sky Sports had reported that the Red Devils had targeted both Martinez and Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, though the broadcaster now claim they are opting against a deal for the Argentinian international.
It is believed United now only want Lammens on deadline day.
