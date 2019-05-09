Celtic star has his say over Rangers’ guard of honour decision

Callum McGregor insists Celtic do not need their latest Ladbrokes Premiership title win validated by a guard of honour from Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor. Picture: SNS

The Hoops clinched their eighth successive title with a 3-0 victory at Aberdeen last week and remain on course for an unprecedented domestic triple treble amid their current dominance of Scottish football.

Much debate had taken place around the idea of Neil Lennon’s side being applauded on to the field by Gers players ahead of the final Old Firm game of the season, before Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that would not be the case.

Gerrard said at his pre-match media conference: “The club have made a decision on that and decided there won’t be a guard of honour, so my thoughts are irrelevant.”

Scotland midfielder McGregor insists it is not a hot topic in the Celtic changing room.

The 25-year-old said: “I know it is a talking point but nobody has spoken about it. Whatever they decide to do is fine.

“We will get on with it. We know we deserved to be champions and that’s enough for us in that dressing room.

“We don’t need anyone else to pat us on the back.

“We have done the hard yards and we have become the champions again, eight in a row so for us, we are not too fussed whether they do it or don’t do it.

“Come kick-off all the niceties will go out the window anyway and it will be a battle for 90 minutes, so we will be prepared for that.”