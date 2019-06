Signings can always be hit and miss, especially in Scotland where clubs are required to be cute and creative with their recruitment. Scroll through to see the best signings made by each side.

1. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) Snapped up from Hamilton he became a leader of the team as a teenager and provided decisive and memorable moments throughout the campaign.

2. Max Lowe (Aberdeen) Rampaging full-back gave Dons real intensity and thrust down the left.

3. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) He may have cost 9million but will earn Celtic a profit. Fantastic striker.

4. Filip Benkovic (Celtic) The centre-back oozed class and developed a strong partnership with Dedryck Boyata,

