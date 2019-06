Nearly every team in the Scottish Premiership made such a signing, some teams more than one. Scroll through to see those players who were signed but ultimately didn't live up to the billing.

1. Stephen Gleeson (Aberdeen) The Irish international had cultivated a good career in England but didn't quite get to grip with the pace of the Scottish Premiership.

2. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) After an excellent first half of the season at Kilmarnock the forward switched to Aberdeen and his form regressed hugely.

3. Jeremy Toljan (Celtic) Arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a position that needed strengthening but disappointed and frustrated fans.

4. Youssouf Mulumbu (Celtic) Brilliant for Kilmarnock last season, was signed late in the window but never got close to making his mark at Parkhead.

